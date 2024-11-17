Home
RBI prepares booklets in Santali language to create financial awareness among tribals

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi released the booklets at Bali Jatra in Cuttack on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 09:16 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 09:16 IST
