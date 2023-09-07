RBI resisted govt push for Rs 2-3 lakh crore transfer in 2018 ahead of elections: Ex-deputy governor

Acharya who had first flagged the issue while delivering AD Shroff Memorial Lecture on October 26, 2018, in a fresh prelude to his book Quest for Restoring Financial Stability in India, called the exercise a "backdoor monetisation of the fiscal deficit by the central bank".

"Creative minds in the bureaucracy and the government" devised a plan to transfer substantial sums accumulated by RBI during the tenure of previous governments to the current government's account, he said in the prelude in the updated edition of his book first published in 2020.