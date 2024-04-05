RBI to keep close watch on vegetable prices as temperatures soar: Governor Shaktikanta Das

Everything was crystal clear, he said, adding, "but because of the requests that we have received and because of the narrative which was being built up as if it's something new, what we did is we reiterated the earlier position...because of the requests we received from market players, we extended the time for the implementation of January circular. Instead of April 5, we made it May 3."

Deputy Governor Patra said the January 2024 circular was a master direction and it just reiterated what has been there since 2014.