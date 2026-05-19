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'Ready to accept any role I may have played in contributing to poll outcome,' says M K Stalin's son in law, Sabarisan

Vedamurthy is the founder of PEN, which conducts studies involving politics and public opinion for better decision-making and informed policy-making.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 06:07 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 06:07 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiM K StalinDMKSouth India

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