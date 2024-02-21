'Ready to discuss all issues': Agriculture Minister invites protesting farmers to fifth round of talks

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Arjun Munda on Wednesday invited protesting farmers to a fifth round of talks, announcing that "the government is ready to discuss all the issues."

"After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues including MSP demand, crop diversification, stubble issue, and FIRs in the fifth round. I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion. It is important for us to maintain peace (sic)," Munda wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Security forces on Wednesday fired tear gas shells as agitating farmers tried to proceed to Delhi from the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march.

More to follow...