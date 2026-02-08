Menu
Ready to step down if Sangh asks me to do so: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said he could not give a definite answer on whether the Sangh head would be from the SC or ST background, as the decision rests with those who appoint the chief.
Published 08 February 2026, 08:59 IST
