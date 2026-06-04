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Real 'emergency' within Congress: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi

The ruling party also observed that the only Emergency imposed in the country was by former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:37 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:37 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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