Real estate developer can't offer flat without completion & valid firefighting clearance certificates: Supreme Court

Absence of these certificates was also found to constitute a deficiency in service, it pointed out.

"In the present case, the ADA's failure to provide the required certificates justifies the appellant’s refusal to take possession. This strengthens the appellant’s claim for additional compensation to compensate for the delay caused by ADA’s breach of its statutory obligations," the bench said.

In the case, the bench found that both parties have exhibited lapses in their respective obligations.

It pointed out the appellant, despite having paid the tentative price of Rs 56.54 lakh in 2012, failed to remit the additional amount of Rs 3,43,178, as demanded by the ADA, even after being repeatedly reminded.

Instead, the appellant persistently sought a waiver of the penal interest on the delayed payment, eventually settling the amount only on June 04, 2019, a significant delay that cannot be overlooked and that too without the interest component which had further accrued over a period of about five years, the bench said.

"On the other hand, the ADA, despite making an offer of possession in 2014, did not fulfil its statutory obligations by providing the requisite completion certificate and firefighting clearance certificate, both of which are essential for a valid and lawful offer of possession. The absence of these documents, which were also not furnished before the NCDRC, unquestionably vitiates the offer of possession made by the ADA," the bench said.

In its recent judgment, therefore, apart from the refund of the entire amount deposited by the appellant at the rate of 9% interest per annum from July 11, 2020 till the date of refund, the court directed the ADA to pay an additional amount of Rs 15 lakh to the appellant and also return the non-judicial stamp worth Rs 3,99,100 back to the appellant, within three months.

In the case, the bench said, it refrained from imposing any exemplary costs on either party, recognising that both have contributed to the situation at hand. It also noted that the ADA, being a civic body tasked with serving the public and operating on a non-profit basis, should not be unduly penalised in a manner that could impede its functioning.