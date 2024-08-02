Real way to help backward is to give good education: Supreme Court judge refers to Nehru's 1961 letter

The top court verdict came on references to revisit the five-judge constitution bench judgment of 2004 in the case of EV Chinnaiah vs State of Andhra Pradesh in which it was held that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were homogeneous groups and states could not further sub-classify them to grant quota inside quota for more deprived and weaker castes in these groups.