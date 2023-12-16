Unemployment, price rise reasons behind Parliament security breach: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that unemployment and price rise were the reasons that prompted the accused to breach security in the Parliament and stage a protest, as police invoked terrorism charges against the youths involved in the incident.
Rahul was present in Lok Sabha on Wednesday when two youths Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan jumped into the Chamber from Visitors Gallery with colour canisters in their hands and shouting slogans while two others Amol Shinde and Neelam Verma protested outside the Parliament.
He said the security breach did happen but the question is why it happened.
“The main issue in this country is unemployment. It has become an issue across the country. Because of Modi's policies, the youth in the country are not getting employment. The breach did happen and the reason behind the breach is unemployment and price rise,” he told reporters.
The protesters had raised slogans against the "unemployment situation" and “dictatorship” under the Modi government. Manoranjan, Neelam and Amol are jobless, while Sagar is an e-rickshaw driver. The fifth person Lalit Jha, whom police claims to be the mastermind, worked as a teacher.
Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal rejected claims that the Opposition was politicising the security breach in Parliament.
“It is the BJP, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister who are politicising the issue. The Ministry of Home Affairs says the breach is an issue under Lok Sabha and Speaker. But the Delhi Police, which is under the MHA, says in court it is a terror act. We did not say that,” he told reporters.
“They said the new Parliament building, which was constructed during the worst economic crisis, is the world’s most secure place in the world and it is where this breach has happened. It is a BJP MP who recommended the entry of those people,” he said.
Asked about Delhi Police’s notice to BJP MP Pratap Simha to record his statement as he facilitated the entry of the accused youths, Venugopal said that there are many incidents where people who are siding with the BJP insult Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders. “Maybe, they (Simha and others) will be recommended for Bharat Ratna," he added.
He also objected to the suspension of 14 MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha while demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah.
“A major role of presiding officers is now to suspend the members. This government is making the presiding officers do this. People who are talking big about national security could not even secure the Parliament,” he said.