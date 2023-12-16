Unemployment, price rise reasons behind Parliament security breach: Rahul Gandhi

The protesters had raised slogans against the "unemployment situation" and “dictatorship” under the Modi government. Manoranjan, Neelam and Amol are jobless, while Sagar is an e-rickshaw driver. The fifth person Lalit Jha, whom police claims to be the mastermind, worked as a teacher.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal rejected claims that the Opposition was politicising the security breach in Parliament.

“It is the BJP, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister who are politicising the issue. The Ministry of Home Affairs says the breach is an issue under Lok Sabha and Speaker. But the Delhi Police, which is under the MHA, says in court it is a terror act. We did not say that,” he told reporters.

“They said the new Parliament building, which was constructed during the worst economic crisis, is the world’s most secure place in the world and it is where this breach has happened. It is a BJP MP who recommended the entry of those people,” he said.