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‘Rebuff to self-styled Vishwaguru’: Congress on reports of Pakistan mediation in West Asia

Pakistan which was in a hugely precarious situation, politically, socially, economically and globally, has received a fresh lease of life, Jairam Ramesh said.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 04:40 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 04:40 IST
India NewsPakistanIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiWest Asia

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