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'Fly back to India for free': US uses Taj Mahal image to announce $2,600 exit bonus for illegal immigrants

The initiative, called Project Homecoming, was launched in May last year, after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump's second term in office
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited States of Americaillegal immigrants

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