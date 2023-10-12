'Received rape, death threats': Humans of Bombay founder on case against People of India

As the legal battle between Humans of Bombay and People of India came to an end, the former's founder Karishma Mehta took to social media and expressed her views on the entire episode. She also mentioned receiving rape and death threats from the public during the controversy.

Humans of Bombay, a popular storytelling platform, had sued People of India for alleged copyright infringement of its content. The case came to a conclusion after the Delhi High Court directed both parties to avoid using each other's copyrighted content. The court also passed a permanent injunction barring People of India from plagiarising Humans of Bombay's content.

In her statement, Karishma argued that her legal battle against People of India was not about inspiration but about "substantial imitation". She also added that she had started her journey after being inspired by Humans of New York, but People of India, she said, plagiarised work, and continued the same even after 16 of their posts were removed by Meta.

''Our legal case, however, was not about inspiration, but in fact, about as the Delhi High Court termed it-"substantial imitation". If there had not been explicit plagiarism at play (where the exact content shot, written and created by us was published on another creator's page), the Indian courts would not have been so willing to listen, let alone issue summons to the party in question," she said in the post.