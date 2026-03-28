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Recent UGC, NCERT controversies were avoidable: Dharmendra Pradhan

Speaking during a fireside chat on 'Teaching India @100' at the Times Now summit on Friday, Pradhan emphasised that the government does not endorse discrimination against anyone.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 08:35 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 08:35 IST
India NewsNCERTUGCDharmendra Pradhan

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