Record 52,191 cases disposed of by Supreme Court in 2023

New Delhi: "In a watershed moment in the nation's legal history", the Supreme Court of India has been able to dispose of 52,191 cases, including 45,642 miscellaneous matters and around 6,549 regular matters, in the year 2023.

The total disposal stands at 52,191 in comparison to the total registration of cases which was 49,191.

The disposal is highest in terms of numbers since ICMIS (Integrated Case Management Information System) was implemented in the year 2017, according to an official report.

"The Supreme Court's unprecedented disposal in the year 2023 marks a watershed moment in the nation's legal history. The judiciary's proactive approach, coupled with the adoption of technology and strategic reforms, has set a new standard for timely and efficient justice delivery. This achievement not only reflects the resilience and adaptability of the Indian legal system but also reaffirms the judiciary's commitment to upholding the principles of justice in a rapidly evolving world," it said.