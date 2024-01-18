Record-holding celeb chef from Maharashtra to make 7,000 kg 'Ram halwa'

Maharashtrian celebrity chef, Vishnu Manohar, is aiming to seal in yet another world record by preparing 7,000 kg 'Ram halwa' as prasadam for over 1.5 lakh devotees who will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The 55-year-old chef was a kar sevak in his 20s and was an active participant in the 1990s Ram temple movement, a contribution which has earned him an invite to the ceremony.
Who is Vishnu Manohar?
Famous for his Maharashtrian 'tadka' flavour, Manohar has been in the catering business for over 24 years.
His restaurant chain 'Vishnu ki Rasoi' is spread across Nagpur, Latur, Pune and the United States.
He holds 18 world records which range from largest paratha, biggest kebab, misal, to khichdi. His latest record was made when he made 75 different dishes from 75 different types of rice in just 285 minutes.
Ram halwa
Manohar will prepare 7,000 kg halwa for over 1.5 lakh devotees who visit the temple. The Indian sweet will be prepared after January 26, exact date has not been announced yet.
Speaking about his idea to make halwa for the devotees, the chef told Times of India that halwa has a religious connotation.
"It's often offered as prasad to deities. It's considered a symbol of good luck and prosperity and is often gifted during festivals. People also believe 'halwa' is a favourite dish of Lord Vishnu, hence it's sacred," he said.
Only three people -- Manohar and his two assistants -- will prepare the halwa because the chef believes "too many cooks spoil the whole broth".
The kadhai (wok) that will be used to make the sweet weighs 1,400 kg.
Who will bear the expenses?
The expense of buying the ingredients will be borne by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The kadhai alone costs Rs 10-12 lakh and Manohar, who had saved up to buy a car, will bear the expense for that.
Speaking about his personal expenses, Manohar told Moneycontrol, "After all you can buy a car anytime but this chance to do something for Ram is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."