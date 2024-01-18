Record-holding celeb chef from Maharashtra to make 7,000 kg 'Ram halwa'

Maharashtrian celebrity chef, Vishnu Manohar, is aiming to seal in yet another world record by preparing 7,000 kg 'Ram halwa' as prasadam for over 1.5 lakh devotees who will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The 55-year-old chef was a kar sevak in his 20s and was an active participant in the 1990s Ram temple movement, a contribution which has earned him an invite to the ceremony.

Who is Vishnu Manohar?

Famous for his Maharashtrian 'tadka' flavour, Manohar has been in the catering business for over 24 years.

His restaurant chain 'Vishnu ki Rasoi' is spread across Nagpur, Latur, Pune and the United States.

He holds 18 world records which range from largest paratha, biggest kebab, misal, to khichdi. His latest record was made when he made 75 different dishes from 75 different types of rice in just 285 minutes.