Record student visas to Indians last year, number likely to cross this year: US Embassy

Garcetti had earlier also said that "a heroic effort" of a lot of dedicated public servants who worked weekends, arranged days just for students was instrumental in making sure that students met their deadlines and American universities could welcome a historic number of Indian students.

Andrabi said it truly has been a heroic effort on part of the consular offices throughout the country, and one of the ways it has done is by "starting our student summer season in advance than we have done in prior years."

"For instance, we normally start student summer season in June and it goes on till end of August. This year we started in May, and it will continue to go through till end of August, just to maximise the number of students.. give that opportunity, to first-time qualified applicants to apply interviews," he said.

Asked how the Mission was planning to reduce waiting time for visas, he said, "We have eliminated wait time in almost every category of visas, except B1/B2 tourist visitor visas for first-time applicants.

And even that wait time we have reduced by over 70 per cent during the past year."

Garcia in the statement was quoted as saying, "Like those who went before, today's Indian students also represent tremendous potential -- the knowledge you will unlock, the new skills and opportunities you will experience, and the relationships you will build are worth the investment. Each student is an ambassador for India. Together we are taking the US-India relationship forward!" David Moyer, Cultural and Educational Affairs Counselor, at the US Embassy here interacted with PTI on the projected increase in the flow of Indian students seeking higher education in America.