<p>New Delhi: Amir Rashid Ali, one of the accused of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/red-fort">Red Fort</a> blast case, was produced before a Delhi court on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Ali was produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on the conclusion of his previous police custody that was granted on December 2.</p>.Red Fort blast case: NIA brings key accused to Anantnag for site verification.<p>The proceedings are underway.</p>.<p>As of now, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nia">NIA</a> has arrested seven persons accused in the case, which is linked to a "white-collar" terror module busted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Police. </p>