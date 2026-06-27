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Red Fort blast | NIA chargesheets three more, including absconding paediatrician

This takes the number of persons chargesheeted in the case to 13, which includes prime accused driver of the explosive-laden car who died in the blast, officials said.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsDelhiRed FortCrime

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