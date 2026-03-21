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Refiners in India look to buy Iranian oil after US waives sanctions

Other Asian refiners are making checks to see if they ​can purchase the oil, several people with ⁠knowledge of the matter said.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 06:27 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 06:27 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIranCrude Oil

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