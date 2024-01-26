Reflect! Sania Mirza's one word cryptic post after divorce from Shoaib Malik

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement followed.

The news broke amid persistent claims and speculation over Malik and Mirza's tense marriage, which took place in Hyderabad, the Indian player's homeland, in April 2010.

A few weeks prior, she shared a picture of herself in front of a mirror with her eyes closed and the caption, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go," on Instagram.

When Malik stopped following 37-year-old Mirza on Instagram, there were widespread rumors about the star couple having split. .

Izaan, their five-year-old son, presently resides with Mirza.