Reflect! Sania Mirza's one word cryptic post after divorce from Shoaib Malik

India's tennis star Sania Mirza posted a photo of herself on Instagram with a caption that read "Reflect".
In her first Instagram post since her divorce from the former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik was officially announced, Sania shared a picture of herself in front of a mirror late on Thursday night.
On January 20, Malik shared pictures from his wedding to actress Sana Javed. Since then, Sania had remained silent. Her social media activities was limited to broadcaster-related posts about the Australian Open on X (formerly Twitter).
A few days prior to Malik's marriage announcement, Sania had posted obscure stories on her Instagram page. A few days following Malik's declaration, Mirza's family announced on social media that she and Malik had been divorced for "a few months now".
"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!," read the family's statement that was released.
"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement followed.
The news broke amid persistent claims and speculation over Malik and Mirza's tense marriage, which took place in Hyderabad, the Indian player's homeland, in April 2010.
A few weeks prior, she shared a picture of herself in front of a mirror with her eyes closed and the caption, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go," on Instagram.
When Malik stopped following 37-year-old Mirza on Instagram, there were widespread rumors about the star couple having split. .
Izaan, their five-year-old son, presently resides with Mirza.
In a video greeting released by PTI, the multiple Grand Slam winner also wished everyone a happy Republic Day.
“I congratulate and offer my good wishes to the nation on our 75th Republic Day. This year’s platinum jubilee celebration is extraordinary because it will pay tribute to ‘nari shakti’ (women empowerment). It's a proud moment for the country that women are getting pride of place on such a momentous occasion and it will go a long way in furthering the cause of women empowerment,” she said in the video.