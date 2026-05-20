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'Reflects his anarchic mindset': BJP on Rahul Gandhi calling PM Modi 'traitor'

This came after Gandhi called Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah "traitors" while launching an attack on them on various issues at an event in his Lok Sabha constituency of Raebareli on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 13:54 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra ModiIndian politcs

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