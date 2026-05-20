'Reflects his anarchic mindset': BJP on Rahul Gandhi calling PM Modi 'traitor'

<p>New Delhi: The ruling BJP lashed out at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Wednesday over his "terror" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Congress leader's words reflect his anarchic mindset and character.</p>.<p>BJP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> said Gandhi's remarks were an insult for the 140 crore people of the country and demanded an apology from him.</p>.<p>This came after Gandhi called Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah "traitors" while launching an attack on them on various issues at an event in his Lok Sabha constituency of Raebareli on Wednesday.</p>.Constitution, voices of Gandhi, Ambedkar, under attack: Rahul Gandhi in UP's Raebareli.<p>Reacting sharply to Gandhi's remarks, Nabin said, "The kind of statement he gave clearly reflects his anarchic mindset and character. The remarks also reflect his frustration and disappointment with his party facing defeats in elections," the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.</p>.<p>"I also believe that he is losing his mental balance," Nabin added.</p>.<p>He termed Gandhi's remarks "unfortunate" and said they were an insult to the 140 crore people of the country.</p>.<p>"The man who has put a curb on terror incidents, ended Naxalism, enhanced the tiranga's (tricolour) respect, for such a person you will use such kind of words?" Nabin asked.</p>.<p>He demanded that Gandhi must apologise to the people of the country.</p>.<p>BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared a video of Gandhi on X, in which the Congress leader is purportedly heard asking people attending a public rally to tell Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members that Modi and Shah are "traitors" who have "sold the country" and attacked the Constitution and national icons.</p>.PM sold out India's poor, farmers to get Adani case closed in US: Rahul Gandhi.<p>"You will have to stand up and fight. When RSS workers come to your homes and talk about Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, you must tell them that their organisation, Modi and Shah are traitors. They have worked towards selling our country and attacked our Constitution, Ambedkarji and Mahatma Gandhi," Gandhi is heard saying in the video.</p>.<p>In a video posted on X, Bhandari said Gandhi's remarks reflect the mindset of "urban Naxals" and alleged that the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is acting against the country's interests.</p>.<p>"Rahul Gandhi has called 140 crore Indians traitors. This tells you that his remote control is with anti-India forces," he said.</p>.<p>Bhandari further alleged that Gandhi is angry because "India is united" under Modi and accused him of targeting the Indian state itself.</p>.<p>"His language is that of an urban Naxal who is irritated and angry that under Prime Minister Modi, India is united. Rahul Gandhi has in the past said that he wants to fight the Indian state," the BJP spokesperson alleged.</p>.<p>He also alleged that Gandhi's language resembles that used by "terrorists in Pakistan" and accused him of furthering the agenda of "anti-India forces".</p>.<p>"Whether it is Rahul Gandhi or terrorists in Pakistan, the language of both is similar because Rahul Gandhi is fulfilling the agenda of anti-India forces in India," Bhandari said.</p>.<p>He also claimed that Pakistan-based militant Hafiz Saeed had in the past expressed support for a Congress-led government in India.</p>.<p>"His (Gandhi's) statement is an insult to Indian democracy and the Indian state and proves that he is nothing but a fringe leader," Bhandari said. </p>