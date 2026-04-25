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Reframe India's EV policies to serve public

Past central schemes, such as FAME (which ended in March 2024), subsidised personal EVs but raised questions about their utility for the larger public good.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 20:12 IST
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Nissy Solomon
Nissy Solomon

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 24 April 2026, 20:12 IST
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