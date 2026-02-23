Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Refusing to marry after physical relations due to 'kundali' mismatch can attract BNS charges: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court ruled that denying marriage due to 'kundali' mismatch after establishing physical relationship can lead to case under Section 69 of the BNS.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 12:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsCrimeDelhi High Courtmarriagesex abuse

Follow us on :

Follow Us