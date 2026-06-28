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Registered sale deeds cannot be disregarded on conjectures or minor discrepancies: Supreme Court

Unlike wills or gift deeds, attestation is not a statutory requirement for the validity of a sale deed, the apex court says.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 07:38 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Registered sale deeds cannot be disregarded on conjectures or minor discrepancies: Supreme Court

In one line
Supreme Court rules registered sale deeds cannot be invalidated on minor discrepancies or conjectures.
Key points
Legal sanctity of sale deeds
Registered sale deeds carry a strong presumption of genuineness and cannot be disregarded lightly, unlike wills or gift deeds where attestation is mandatory.
Burden of proof
The burden of disproving a registered sale deed lies heavily on the party challenging it, requiring clear, cogent, and convincing evidence of fraud or fabrication.
Minor discrepancies ignored
Minor variations in attesting witness details or village particulars do not invalidate a registered sale deed, especially after decades.
Statutory presumption
A registered document is presumed genuine under Section 79 of the Indian Evidence Act, and consolidation authorities cannot ignore it unless cancelled by a civil court.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 28 June 2026, 07:38 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme Court

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