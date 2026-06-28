Registered sale deeds cannot be disregarded on conjectures or minor discrepancies: Supreme Court

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Supreme Court rules registered sale deeds cannot be invalidated on minor discrepancies or conjectures.
Key points
• Legal sanctity of sale deeds
Registered sale deeds carry a strong presumption of genuineness and cannot be disregarded lightly, unlike wills or gift deeds where attestation is mandatory.
• Burden of proof
The burden of disproving a registered sale deed lies heavily on the party challenging it, requiring clear, cogent, and convincing evidence of fraud or fabrication.
• Minor discrepancies ignored
Minor variations in attesting witness details or village particulars do not invalidate a registered sale deed, especially after decades.
• Statutory presumption
A registered document is presumed genuine under Section 79 of the Indian Evidence Act, and consolidation authorities cannot ignore it unless cancelled by a civil court.
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Published 28 June 2026, 07:38 IST