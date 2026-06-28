Registered sale deeds cannot be disregarded on conjectures or minor discrepancies: Supreme Court

Supreme Court rules registered sale deeds cannot be invalidated on minor discrepancies or conjectures.

Key points

• Legal sanctity of sale deeds Registered sale deeds carry a strong presumption of genuineness and cannot be disregarded lightly, unlike wills or gift deeds where attestation is mandatory.

• Burden of proof The burden of disproving a registered sale deed lies heavily on the party challenging it, requiring clear, cogent, and convincing evidence of fraud or fabrication.

• Minor discrepancies ignored Minor variations in attesting witness details or village particulars do not invalidate a registered sale deed, especially after decades.