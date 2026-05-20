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'Rejected maal': Devendra Fadnavis's sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'traitors' remark

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister referred to NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar's remarks advising against unnecessary criticism of the Prime Minister.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:38 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra ModiIndian politcsDevendra Fadnavis

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