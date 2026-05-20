<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Wednesday dubbed Rahul Gandhi a "rejected maal" amid a political slugfest over the Congress leader's controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>Fadnavis said India has secured its long-term strategic interests through agreements signed with several countries during Modi's visit to various nations.</p>.<p>When asked about the Leader of the Opposition, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, calling PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “traitors”, Fadnavis described Gandhi as "rejected maal" .</p>.'Reflects his anarchic mindset': BJP on Rahul Gandhi calling PM Modi 'traitor'.<p>"People were criticising, asking why the PM had gone abroad and what was happening there. India has signed several strategic agreements with countries during this visit. Because of these agreements, our future and destiny for the next 10, 15 and 20 years have been secured," he told reporters.</p>.<p>Targeting Gandhi, the Chief Minister referred to NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar's remarks advising against unnecessary criticism of the Prime Minister.</p>.<p>"Pawar saheb said there should not be needless criticism. The prime minister is travelling abroad and working in the interest of the country. Therefore, criticising him is not appropriate," Fadnavis said.</p>.<p>Fadnavis said he had earlier criticised Rahul Gandhi, and Pawar saheb became very upset.</p>.<p>"He (Pawar) said a chief minister should not use such words. I repeat, this is rejected maal," the chief minister added.</p>.<p>Queried on the upcoming legislative council polls from 17 local bodies constituencies, Fadnavis said efforts are underway to ensure that all three parties in Mahayuti contest together, asserting that coordination meetings and seat-sharing discussions are underway.</p>.<p>"Our effort is that all three parties should sit together and take a collective decision. We are discussing different viewpoints and trying to ensure that we contest all these elections together," he said. </p>