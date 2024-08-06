Rekha Sharma steps down as NCW chairperson

“It was not only about the achievements and new initiatives; it was about the learning experiences and the overwhelming love and affection from women across India. I will never forget the women in mental asylums who would not stop hugging me, the elderly lady in Vrindavan Ashram who embraced me like my mother, or the thousands of women in prison who shared their life stories with me. These moments have left an indelible mark on my heart,” she said in a statement.

She said that she faced appreciation as well as brickbats. “Social media, with its freedom, can be ruthless at times, with people passing judgment without truly knowing you or your work. I wish they had taken the time to understand my efforts and intentions better,” she added.

Sharma has been accused several times by Opposition leaders of furthering the government’s agenda and taking sides in politicised tussles with various other parties. She had taken over the role replacing BJP leader Lalitha Kumaramangalam. It remains unclear who will replace her.