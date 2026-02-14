Menu
india

'Relationship back on track; we are destined to work together': Ambassador hails India-Canada ties

He highlighted how the High Commissioners have been appointed, there have been ministerial-level visits and a spate of meetings reflect the upswing in the ties.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 07:31 IST
Published 14 February 2026, 07:31 IST
