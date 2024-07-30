Release the media from their cages, Rahul said in Parliament: Where are press people confined in Parliament?

For those unaware, a new glass enclosure has been built within the Parliament premises where journalists can wait for soundbytes from MPs. Earlier, they usually waited at the entrance of the Parliament known as the Makar Dwar.

Birla on Monday met some Opposition leaders separately, to whom he said, “Today, the journalists were asked to remain there (inside the enclosure) to collect sound bytes from leaders as many MPs had complained that too many of them would crowd the steps and the area around the entry, making it difficult for them to walk through,” as per a report by The Indian Express.

Birla on Monday also met with a delegation of journalists and promised them that all their grievances will be dealt with, so that they do not have any problems in carrying out their duties.

The Opposition has taken the opportunity to lash out against the Centre, with many of them, including Gandhi, meeting mediapersons at the glass enclosure.