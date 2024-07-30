Release the media from their cages, Rahul said in Parliament: Where are press people confined in Parliament?

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday had requested Speaker Om Birla to let journalists out of the cage in which they were trapped in within the Parliament premises.
This drew a sharp comeback from Birla, who chided the Gandhi scion for questioning the procedures of the House, and told the latter to meet him personally in his chamber if he wants to raise the matter.
Here's how the glass enclosure looks:
The Editors Guild of India has also taken exception with the restrictions in place, saying in a post on X, "EGI condemns the new restrictions on journalists’ access within the Parliament."
For those unaware, a new glass enclosure has been built within the Parliament premises where journalists can wait for soundbytes from MPs. Earlier, they usually waited at the entrance of the Parliament known as the Makar Dwar.
Birla on Monday met some Opposition leaders separately, to whom he said, “Today, the journalists were asked to remain there (inside the enclosure) to collect sound bytes from leaders as many MPs had complained that too many of them would crowd the steps and the area around the entry, making it difficult for them to walk through,” as per a report by The Indian Express.
Birla on Monday also met with a delegation of journalists and promised them that all their grievances will be dealt with, so that they do not have any problems in carrying out their duties.
The Opposition has taken the opportunity to lash out against the Centre, with many of them, including Gandhi, meeting mediapersons at the glass enclosure.
Congress' Karthi Chidambaram, TMC's Derek O'Brien, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi also met the journalists in the enclosure and termed the move "censorship", IE reported.
Birla also reasserted his position at the Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting where the issue was raised by Congress' deputy leader in the Lower House, Gaurav Gogoi.
Birla told the council that he would set up an all-party committee to figure out a solution of the issue, the publication reported citing a source.
There was an enclosure in the Old Parliament building as well, but it was an open one mainly for TV camerapersons to set up their equipment. They new enclosure has facilities like air conditioning, water, tea, and coffee, the publication reported.
Published 30 July 2024, 13:03 IST