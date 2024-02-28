Santhan, former convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, dies at Chennai hospital

Chennai: S Santhan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who was released by the Supreme Court, died here on Wednesday following a prolonged illness.

Santhan, a 55 year old Sri Lankan national who was to be deported to his country, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) on January 27 for liver failure and was diagnosed with cryptogenic cirrhosis.

“Santhan passed away Wednesday morning,” a source in the RGGGH said. His lawyer said Santhan’s mortal remains will be flown to Sri Lanka after following due procedure.

Santhan was lodged at the Special Camp in November 2022 after the Supreme Court ordered his release along with that of five others, including S Nalini and Murugan. Another convict, A G Perarivalan, was released in May 2022.

Of the seven convicts, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar are from Sri Lanka while Nalini, Perarivalan, and Ravichandran are from India.

All the seven were sentenced to death along with 19 others in 1998 by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Poonamallee. However, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence to Nalini, Perarivalan, Santhan, and Murugan, but commuted the sentence to life in jail for Ravichandran, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar and released 19 others.

In 2022, the Supreme Court released all seven convicts.

The issue of seven convicts is a highly emotive one in Tamil Nadu with almost all political parties – barring Congress and BJP – endorsing the decision of the AIADMK government in 2018 to release them.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by LTTE suicide bomber at Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991 before he was to address an election rally.