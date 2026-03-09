Reliance buys 6 million barrels of Russian oil for March: Report

<p>New Delhi: India's Reliance Industries Ltd has bought at least 6 million barrels of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-urged-india-to-buy-russian-oil-already-at-sea-to-ease-supply-fears-energy-secy-3924741">Russian oil </a>for March delivery after supplies from the Middle East were hit due to the Iran war, two industry sources with knowledge of the matter said.</p><p>Indian refiners have purchased millions of barrels of prompt Russian oil cargoes stuck at sea since Washington last week granted New Delhi a 30-day waiver from sanctions for cargoes loaded on vessels as of March 5.</p><p>Reliance bought the cargoes of Russian flagship grade Urals oil at prices ranging from a discount of $1 to a premium of $1 to dated Brent, one of the sources said.</p>.Indian refiners turn to Russian oil cargoes at sea after US grants temporary waiver.<p>Reliance did not respond to an emailed request for comment.</p><p>India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, imports about 40% of its oil from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>India was the top buyer of Russian seaborne crude after Moscow's 2022 Ukraine invasion, but in January its refiners started to reduce purchases under pressure from Washington.</p>