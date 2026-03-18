<p>Airlines will have to keep a minimum of 60% of its seats on any flights free of extra charges for availing facilities to ensure free access and flyers travelling on the same PNR should be seated together, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has told domestic operators.</p><p>The Ministry's directions, aimed at further strengthening passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity of practices across airlines, have been conveyed to the airlines through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), an official statement said on Wednesday.</p><p>With airlines charging extra for choosing seats and other facilities, the new directions have mandated that a minimum 60% of seats on any flight be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access. Passengers travelling on the same PNR to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats, it said.</p>.Indian airlines cancelled 4,335 flights and foreign carriers 1,187 flights due to West Asia conflict: Govt in Rajya Sabha.<p>Carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations, it said, adding airlines should also bring out clear, transparent policies for carriage of pets.</p><p>There should be strict adherence to the passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding. Passenger rights should be prominently displayed across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters.</p><p>There should be clear communication of passenger entitlements in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility and awareness, it added.</p><p>Recalling that India has emerged as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, with air travel becoming increasingly accessible and inclusive under the UDAN scheme, the Ministry said it remains committed to enhancing passenger experience, ensuring transparency, reducing grievances and upholding the highest standards of safety across the aviation ecosystem.</p><p>Passenger facilitation remains the highest priority of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. In line with this commitment, the Ministry has undertaken several passenger-centric initiatives to enhance ease of travel, including UDAN Yatri Cafes for affordable food, 'Flybrary' for free access to books and provision of free Wi-Fi at airports, it added.</p>