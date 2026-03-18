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Relief for Indian flyers: Govt tells airlines to keep 60% seats on flights free of charge

Passengers travelling on the same PNR should be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats, DGCA tells airlines
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 04:34 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 04:34 IST
India NewsIndiaAirlines

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