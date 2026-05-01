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Relief for Rahul Gandhi as Allahabad HC rejects plea to register FIR in ‘fighting Indian state’ remark

According to the petitioner, Rahul had made the alleged statement while speaking on the occasion of inauguration of the Congress headquarter ‘Indira Bhavan’ in Delhi in January last year.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 12:23 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiAllahabad High CourtFIR

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