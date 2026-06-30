Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Remain committed to SURE': 23 opposition parties, Independent MP write to CJI on SIR, role of Election Commission

The Congress and several other Opposition parties have repeatedly criticised the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 06:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 June 2026, 06:27 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection CommissionKapil Sibalspecial intensive revisionCockroach Janta Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us