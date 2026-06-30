'Remain committed to SURE': 23 opposition parties, Independent MP write to CJI on SIR, role of Election Commission

<p>Twenty-three Opposition parties and Independent <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> MP Kapil Sibal have jointly approached Chief Justice Surya Kant, raising concerns over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other issues related to the conduct of elections.</p><p>Congress general secretary <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/jairam-ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a> announced the move in a post on X, saying the Opposition remained united in its campaign against the SIR exercise under the banner of "SURE" — Solidarity, Unity and REsistance.</p>.<p>"21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026 where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues," Ramesh said on X.</p><p>"Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India today," he said.</p><p>The Congress and several other Opposition parties have repeatedly criticised the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.</p><p><a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> leader Derek O'Brien said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the DMK were also among the signatories.</p><p>"Good going from INDIA. And yes, @AamAadmiParty @arivalayam DMK also signed the joint letter to CJI," he said on X.</p><p>Reportedly, the communication also raises concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission.</p>