Remains of Hindu temples found from early historical times: Govt

Reddy said in his response, "Evidence/remains of Hindu temples and caves have been found from early historical times. The government of India maintains ancient monuments and archaeological sites and remains of national importance, including temples, caves and domes."

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) undertakes conservation, preservation and maintenance of ancient monuments and archaeological sites and remains of national importance according to need, priority and resources while following norms and the policy of conservation. It is a continuous phenomenon, he said.