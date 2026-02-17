<p>Satirist and comedian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kunal-kamra">Kunal Kamra </a>appeared before the privileges mommittee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai on Tuesday vis-a-vis his jibe against Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>. </p><p>Along with him, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare also appeared before the panel. </p>.Comedian Kunal Kamra moves Bombay High Court against Sahyog portal, calls it assault on free speech.<p>However, the hearing has been rescheduled for March 10, as the complainant Pravin Darekar was out of Mumbai. </p><p>“The hearing will now take place on 10 March. Kamra told the committee that he was ready to record his statement now. However, it wouldn't be appropriate to record his statement in the absence of the complainant. It was decided that statements from both sides would be recorded on the same day and after subsequent discussions with Darekar Darekar, it was decided to fix the hearing for March 10 at 4 PM,” said Lad. </p><p>Kamra and Andhare told reporters that their statements were not recorded during the hearing, as the main complainant was absent. </p><p>When asked about his reaction to a threat by the Shiv Sena, which had warned him of dire consequences if he visited Mumbai, Kamra said he felt safe. </p>