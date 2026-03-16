<p>The Haryana government on Monday told the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> that it has refused sanction to prosecute Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, showing one time magnanimity in the criminal case registered over his social media posts in respect of “Operation Sindoor.”</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi disposed of the matter, saying it has no reason to doubt that the petitioner, being a highly learned professor, will act prudently in the future.</p>.'Parliament not bound by Centre's undertaking before court': Supreme Court on reintroduction of sedition law.<p>Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared for the professor, who sought quashing of the proceedings against him.</p><p>Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the state government, stated that the government has refused to grant a sanction to prosecute Mahmudabad, showing one-time magnanimity. </p><p>“He may be warned not to indulge in similar activity in future. They have closed the issue and refused a sanction. Therefore, the chapter is closed," he said.</p><p>The bench commended the state closing the issue. </p><p>“Sometimes writing in between the lines creates more problems…but sometimes the situation is so sensitive. All of us are responsible citizens, and we have to," the bench said.</p><p>The bench recorded Raju’s submission that the state has decided not to grant any sanction for prosecution and disposed of the plea by the professor.</p><p>On January 6, 2026, the Supreme Court had said the Haryana government may show a one-time magnanimity towards Mahmudabad, facing criminal investigation for two contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor, by withholding sanction for his criminal prosecution.</p><p>On August 25, 2025, the court had restrained the trial court from taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Haryana police Special Investigation Team.</p><p>The court had in May, 2025 had granted interim bail to the professor but declined to put on hold the investigation against him. The apex court had directed the setting up of a three-member SIT to look into the FIRs lodged against him.</p><p>The court had said that he would not write any article or online post or deliver any speech related to the case, and he would also not comment on the April 22 Pahalgam attack or on Operation Sindoor. </p><p>The Haryana police had arrested the associate professor of Political Science at Ashoka University on May 18, 2025 after the state women’s commission summoned him over a Facebook post commenting on the media coverage of Operation Sindoor.</p>