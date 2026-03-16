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Remarks on Op Sindoor | Haryana govt refuses sanction to prosecute Ashoka University Professor: Supreme Court

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared for the professor, who sought quashing of the proceedings against him.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtHaryanaOperation Sindoor

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