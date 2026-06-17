Remarks on PM Modi: Privilege notice against Mallikarjun Kharge referred to Parliamentary panel

<p>New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-p-radhakrishnan">C P Radhakrishnan</a> has referred a notice of breach of privilege against Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> for his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lowering the dignity of Parliament and MPs to a Parliamentary panel for examination.</p><p>Six <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/derogatory-disrespectful-6-bjp-rajya-sabha-mps-move-privilege-notice-against-lop-kharge-for-remarks-on-pm-modi-4042547">BJP MPs in Rajya Sabha had jointly submitted the notice</a> against Kharge, also the Congress president, accusing him of making "continual and deliberate use of grossly derogatory, disparaging and disrespectful" remarks against Modi and lowering the dignity of Parliament and its members.</p><p>The Chairman on Tuesday has referred the notice to the Committee of Privileges headed by Deputy Chairman Harivansh for examination, investigation and report.</p>.Elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge hints this could be his last poll certificate.<p>Asked about referring the notice to the Privileges Committee, Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said, "This is the usual BJP toolkit to harass, threaten, intimidate and silence those who are exposing the self-declared non-biological one."</p><p>"On consideration of the facts, the Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred on 16 June, 2026, the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody said in a notification issued by the secretariat.</p><p>Members of the Privileges Committee are Sudhanshu Trivedi, Deepak Prakash, Sumer Singh Solanki, Surendra Singh Nagar, Manan Kumar Mishra (all BJP) and Kartikeya Sharma, an independent MP.</p>