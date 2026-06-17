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Remarks on PM Modi: Privilege notice against Mallikarjun Kharge referred to Parliamentary panel

Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said, "This is the usual BJP toolkit to harass, threaten, intimidate and silence those who are exposing the self-declared non-biological one."
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 16:23 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeParliamentary panel

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