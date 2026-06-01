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Removal of a Mathadhipati must follow principles of natural justice, says Supreme Court

The court underscored that the constitutional guarantee of fairness under Article 14 of the Constitution applies fully to such quasi-judicial proceedings.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 16:12 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMutt

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