Renowned lawyer A G Noorani passes away at 94

Mumbai: Renowned lawyer, constitutional expert, writer and political commentator, A G Noorani, passed away in Mumbai following old age issues.

He was 94.

Noorani was an authority on many subjects ranging from geopolitics to history, to Constitutional law and religion and had a perspective on historical issues and current affairs.

Noorani always stood for human rights and civil liberties.

He was also considered an authority on the Kashmir issue.

Noorani has practiced in the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court.

He has written several books such as The Destruction of Hyderabad, The Kashmir Question, India-China Boundary Problem 1846-1947: History and Diplomacy, The Presidential System, The Trial of Bhagat Singh, Constitutional Questions in India, and The RSS and the BJP: A Division of Labour.

He also authored biographies of Badruddin Tyabji and Dr. Zakir Husain.

“AG Noorani, a giant among scholars, has passed away. I learnt a great deal from him, from the constitution, to Kashmir, to China and even the art of appreciating good food. May Allah grant him maghfirah,” said AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

Born on 6 September 1930, he attended a Jesuit school, St. Mary's, and got his law degree from the Government Law College, Mumbai.

He wrote columns in several newspapers across languages.

Noorani defended Sheikh Abdullah of Kashmir during his long period of detention.

Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said: “Sorry to hear about the demise of A G Noorani earlier today. Noorani Sahab was a man of letters, an accomplished lawyer, a scholar & a political commentator. He wrote extensively on matters of law and on subjects like Kashmir, RSS and the constitution.”