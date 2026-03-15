Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Replacing fossils with renewables can save fuel costs: Experts

The duration of the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran is unclear, but Asian countries are already responding with emergency energy security measures and economic interventions.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsWest Asiafossil

Follow us on :

Follow Us