Ethics Committee report recommending expulsion of Mahua Moitra to be tabled in LS on Dec 4

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 9 recommended the expulsion of Mahua from Parliament, accusing her of “unethical conduct” that impacted national security after its examination of allegations of ‘cash for query’ against her.

The panel had also recommended an “intense, legal, institutional inquiry” against her “criminal” conduct of sharing Lok Sabha login credentials to unauthorised persons.

The action came following the Ethics Committee examining the complaints of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, a former partner of Mahua, which accused her of asking questions to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for bribes and gifts. She was accused of sharing her log-in credentials so that Darshan could directly key-in questions.

Recently, the CBI also registered a preliminary enquiry against Mahua following reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

The first day of the Winter Session will also see tabling of the reports of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, which will replace the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and The Evidence Act.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aimed at setting up a central tribal university in Telangana, will also be introduced on the first day of the session. On Monday, the Lok Sabha listed the passing of The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In Rajya Sabha, the government will bring The Post Office Bill, 2023 for passing.