Representation beyond numbers: Southern demand

Even if the number of Parliament seats is increased, the South is likely to get a raw deal, as the number of seats for northern states will witness an exponential increase, while their Parliament numbers will go up only marginally.

For instance, the population of Bihar and Tamil Nadu was almost the same in 1971, as the states got 40 and 39 Lok Sabha seats respectively.

But in 2024, Bihar’s population will be over 1.5 times more than Tamil Nadu’s, at 13 crore and 7.71 crore respectively. If population is used as the sole criterion to fix the number of seats, Tamil Nadu is sure to feel dejected and ponder why it diligently followed the rules.

Feasibility of solutions

South Indian states are some of the main engines of growth in India, with investments pouring into the region. The general feeling is that these engines should be supported, not suffocated.

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian had, in January this year, opined that southern states should get a “slightly larger portion” of funds from the Centre through a “recorrection” in the fiscal range to avoid “disaffection” from growing, especially if the political representation of these states changes post the delimitation exercise.

In this context, it becomes imperative for southern states to push for alternative ways to determine the number of seats other than population figures, and form a federation among themselves to secure their rights from the Union Government.

Predicting that the reaction of southern states will be “sharp” if the delimitation becomes “more adverse than it is already”, development economist Santosh Mehrotra views the remarks of Stalin and Naidu as the “tip of the iceberg.”

“The Delimitation Commission, whenever it comes into existence, must study how countries of the world have considered these kinds of shifts in demographics. There are ways of dealing with this issue in a way that it is not inequitable to the southern states,” Mehrotra, research fellow at the IZA Institute of Labour Economics in Germany, told DH.

Former bureaucrat and Lok Satta party chief Jayaprakash Narayan hopes there will not be many problems in the long term, as it is only a matter of time before all of India reaches the population stabilisation level, with fertility rates coming down even in Bihar, UP, and Jharkhand. He pointed out that not just southern states, but Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab have also excelled in population control.

While giving “some weightage” to population, the new formula can also include an “irrevocable guarantee” that fundamental issues that affect states like language will not be unilaterally touched just because of the numbers, he added.

As far as the devolution of funds is concerned, Narayan said, Finance Commissions have now significantly altered the criteria for fund allocation, while making it clear that no state should create a situation wherein “poorer states” are denied funds.