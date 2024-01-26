Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

India is marking its 75th Republic Day on January 26 commemorating the adoption of the Constitution and the country's transition to a republic in 1950.

This year, French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day 2024 celebrations. This is a significant event as he will be the sixth leader from France to attend this prestigious annual event.

The invitation of a foreign leader to the Republic Day Parade aims to strengthen bilateral relations between India and the guest's country while also showcasing the rich diversity and prosperity of Indian culture.

Here's a list of chief guests invited for Republic Day since BJP's rise to power in 2014.