Homeindia

Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

The invitation of a foreign leader to the Republic Day Parade aims to strengthen bilateral relations between India and the guest's country while also showcasing the rich diversity and prosperity of Indian culture.
Last Updated 26 January 2024, 05:23 IST

India is marking its 75th Republic Day on January 26 commemorating the adoption of the Constitution and the country's transition to a republic in 1950.

This year, French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day 2024 celebrations. This is a significant event as he will be the sixth leader from France to attend this prestigious annual event.

Here's a list of chief guests invited for Republic Day since BJP's rise to power in 2014.

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2015

Barack Obama, President of the United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulled off a political and diplomatic masterstroke by inviting former US President Barack Obama to attend the Republic Day Parade as the guest of honour.

Reuters file photo

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2016

Francois Hollande, President of France

French President Francois Hollande and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rock Garden in Chandigarh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2017

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd as President Pranab Mukherjee and General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi look on after attending the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2018

Ten guests - Heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states

Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei

Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia

Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia

Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos

Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia

Aung San Suu Kyi, State counsellor of Myanmar

Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines

Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore

Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand

Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Vietnam

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (C, in black) with other ASEAN head of states arrive to attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2018

Credit: Reuters Photo

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2019

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Credit: PTI Photo

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2020

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light moment with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) as President Ram Nath Kovind looks on, during the 'At-Home' reception, organised on the occasion of Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on January 26, 2020.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2021, 2022

No chief guest due to Covid pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi

PTI Photo 

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2023

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief guest Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron

Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 26 January 2024, 05:23 IST)
