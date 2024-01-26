Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

India is marking its 75th Republic Day on January 26 commemorating the adoption of the Constitution and the country's transition to a republic in 1950.
This year, French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day 2024 celebrations. This is a significant event as he will be the sixth leader from France to attend this prestigious annual event.
The invitation of a foreign leader to the Republic Day Parade aims to strengthen bilateral relations between India and the guest's country while also showcasing the rich diversity and prosperity of Indian culture.
Here's a list of chief guests invited for Republic Day since BJP's rise to power in 2014.
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2015
Barack Obama, President of the United States
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulled off a political and diplomatic masterstroke by inviting former US President Barack Obama to attend the Republic Day Parade as the guest of honour.
Reuters file photo
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2016
Francois Hollande, President of France
French President Francois Hollande and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rock Garden in Chandigarh.
Credit: PTI Photo
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2017
Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd as President Pranab Mukherjee and General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi look on after attending the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2018
Ten guests - Heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states
Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei
Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia
Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia
Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos
Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia
Aung San Suu Kyi, State counsellor of Myanmar
Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines
Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore
Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand
Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Vietnam
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (C, in black) with other ASEAN head of states arrive to attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2018
Credit: Reuters Photo
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2019
Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
Credit: PTI Photo
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2020
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light moment with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) as President Ram Nath Kovind looks on, during the 'At-Home' reception, organised on the occasion of Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on January 26, 2020.
Credit: PTI Photo
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2021, 2022
No chief guest due to Covid pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi
PTI Photo
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2023
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief guest Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron
Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron.
Credit: Reuters Photo