Republic Day Live: President Murmu to unfurl tricolour flag at Kartavya Path, French PM to attend as chief guest

A very good morning as India is all set to mark its 75th Republic Day on January 26 to celebrate the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution. French President Emmanuel Macron is in India to attend the celebrations in the national capital at the Kartavya Path, the ceremonial boulevard in the heart of Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu also addressed the nation on Wednesday ahead of the celebrations where she highlights the Ayodhya temple inauguration, India's G20 hosting among other recent key events. She also expressed hope that regions embroiled in conflicts will find a peaceful way to resolve them.132 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2024 have also been announced on the eve of Republic Day. States across the nation will also be marking the day with events and R-day parades. Track DH for more updates..