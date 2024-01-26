Republic Day Live: President Murmu to unfurl tricolour flag at Kartavya Path, French PM to attend as chief guest
A very good morning as India is all set to mark its 75th Republic Day on January 26 to celebrate the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution. French President Emmanuel Macron is in India to attend the celebrations in the national capital at the Kartavya Path, the ceremonial boulevard in the heart of Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu also addressed the nation on Wednesday ahead of the celebrations where she highlights the Ayodhya temple inauguration, India's G20 hosting among other recent key events. She also expressed hope that regions embroiled in conflicts will find a peaceful way to resolve them.132 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2024 have also been announced on the eve of Republic Day. States across the nation will also be marking the day with events and R-day parades. Track DH for more updates..
Glimpses of cities ahead of Republic Day across India
75th Republic Day theme: 'Viksit Bharat' & 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka'
The focal point of the parade will revolve around women, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' serving as the primary thematic focuses.
Ram temple will be marked in history as India's continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage: Murmu
The consecration of the Ram Temple, the Chandrayaan moon landing and the G20 Summit featured big in the Republic Day address of President Droupadi Murmu, who said that India is the “mother of democracy” and the 75th year of the Republic is a “histori...
PM Modi congratulates Padma Awardees
Security tightened in national capital ahead of R-day celebrations
