Republic Day parade: Nari Shakti takes centre stage

New Delhi: The Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path here on Friday put the spotlight on 'Nari Shakti', underscoring the pivotal role women play across various domains, from village industry, maritime sector, defence, science to space technology.

The grand parade— themed 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka'— at its start witnessed a musical ensemble 'Aavaahan', an enchanting performance that featured an array of Indian musical instruments sourced from different corners of the country.

From folk to tribal percussion instruments, a band of 112 women artistes skilfully played them, symbolising the strength and prowess of women.

States including Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh showcased women's roles in diverse areas in their tableaus.

The Manipur tableau showcased women on boats collecting lotus stems from the famed Loktak Lake and delicately crafting yarns using traditional 'charkhas'.

The tableau also had highlighted 'Ima Keithel', an ancient all-women market, and it emphasised the enduring legacy of women-led commerce.