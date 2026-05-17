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'Request you to learn more': India slams Dutch allegations of 'slide' in freedom of expression

There was no official confirmation about whether Jetten had indeed raised the issue during his meeting with Modi.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsPM ModiMinority RightsThe Netherlands

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