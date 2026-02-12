Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

RERA doing nothing except facilitating defaulting builders: Supreme Court

The observations came from the bench, which permitted the Himachal Pradesh government to shift the office of RERA to the place of its choice.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 11:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 11:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtRERA

Follow us on :

Follow Us