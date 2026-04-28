Rescheduled working hours, rest areas: Labour Ministry rolls out advisory on heatwave protection for workers

<p>New Delhi: Employers should reschedule working hours, ensure cooling of work places and provision for emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention material, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in an advisory sent to states on Tuesday on the steps to be taken in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/explainedheatwave-across-india-what-can-extreme-heat-do-to-the-body-3979799">wake of the heat wave in the country</a>.</p><p>Immediate preventive and mitigation measures should be taken to safeguard workers and labourers from the adverse effects of rising temperatures and heat wave conditions across the country, it said in a communication to Chief Secretaries and Administrators of states and union territories.</p>.Health department asks hospitals to set up heat stroke management rooms .<p>Calling for a coordinated, multi-sectoral and multi-dimensional approach to protect workers, particularly those employed in outdoor and labour-intensive sectors, the Ministry asked states and UTs to issue necessary directions to employers, occupiers, industries and construction companies for immediate implementation of worker safety measures.</p><p>The measures suggested by the Ministry include allowing re-scheduling of working hours for employees and workers in different sectors and ensuring adequate drinking water facilities and making provision for rest areas and cooling of work places.</p>.Jyotiraditya Scindia has an age-old advice to beat the heat-Keep an onion in your pocket!.<p>Making provision for emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention material for working conditions requiring such facilities including for construction work and coordinating with Health Department to ensure regular health check-up of the workers are also among the measures suggested by the Ministry.</p>.Heatstroke clinics set up; health minister urges caution over rising temperature in Kerala.<p>"Factory and mine managements have also been advised to allow greater flexibility to workers, including slowing the pace of work during periods of extreme heat, assigning two-person crews where continuous work is unavoidable, providing rest areas and ensuring sufficient ventilation and cooling arrangements," the Ministry said.</p><p>Special attention has been recommended for construction workers, brick kiln workers, daily wage earners and casual labourers, it said adding the states and UTs have been encouraged to undertake awareness campaigns at labour chowks and public places, along with display of posters and banners carrying heatwave safety messages and emergency contact details. </p><p>The Directorate General of Training, National Board for Workers’ Education (DTNBWE) have been advised to organise awareness and training programmes on heatwave mitigation and management covering causes and impact of heatwaves, safe work practices such as hydration and rest breaks, early recognition of heat stress symptoms, preventive strategies at workplace and community level and emergency response and first-aid measures. </p>.Heat waves demand urgent action.<p>Hospitals and dispensaries under Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Director General of Labour Welfare (DGLW) have been asked to establish dedicated help desks for heat stroke cases and ensure adequate stocks of ORS, ice packs and other heat illness prevention materials. </p><p>Also, enforcement agencies such as Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) and Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) have been requested to monitor compliance with legal provisions related to safe working conditions, drinking water, ventilation, cooling facilities and periodic health check-ups of workers. </p>.IMD issues heatwave advisories as temperatures soar.<p>The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and National Career Service (NCS) were also advised to ensure cooling and ventilation and adequate supply of drinking water during the camps and outreach activities conducted by them, the Ministry said.</p><p>"All organisations have also been requested to furnish fortnightly status reports on actions taken and activities undertaken in this regard for further review and monitoring. The Ministry reiterated that timely preventive action and close monitoring are essential to ensure the health, safety and productivity of workers during the summer season," a statement said.</p>