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Rescheduled working hours, rest areas: Labour Ministry rolls out advisory on heatwave protection for workers

The Ministry asked states and UTs to issue necessary directions to employers, occupiers, industries and construction companies for immediate implementation of worker safety measures.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsheatwavesHeatstrokeMinistry of Labour and Employment

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