Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Residents will have to ride bicycles and horses to work': Bombay HC slams civic body over illegal encroachment

The court made the remarks while hearing a plea filed by a school in suburban Powai over alleged inaction on the part BMC against encroachments in institute's vicinity.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 12:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 12:44 IST
EncroachmentBombay High CourtBrihanmumbai Municipal CorporationMumbai news

Follow us on :

Follow Us